Newt talks with Governor Jim Gilmore and Congressman Chuck Edwards, aboutwhy the United States should continue to fund the war in Ukraine.

Newt discusses the importance of funding Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. He is joined by Jim Gilmore, former Governor of Virginia and Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). They discuss the Senate's approval of a $95 billion-dollar aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, and the pushback from some Republicans. Gilmore emphasizes the importance of supporting Ukraine, stating that if Putin wins, he will not stop and will risk a much larger war which could involve the United States. They also discuss the potential of seizing Russian assets to help fund the war and the need for President Biden to provide stronger leadership. Newt also speaks with Congressman Chuck Edwards, who recently returned from a trip to Ukraine. Edwards shares his experiences and the dire situation in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for the U.S. to provide military assistance.

Guests: Jim Gilmore and Chuck Edwards

Jim Gilmore

Congressman Chuck Edwards

Articles:

Navigating the Diplomatic Chessboard: A Conversation with Jim Gilmore on Trump, Ukraine and U.S. Diplomacy – International Policy Digest

Edwards visits Ukraine, stresses urgent need to safeguard American, global security against Russia – Congressman Chuck Edwards

