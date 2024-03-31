Newt talks with Allen C. Guelzo about his new book, Our Ancient Faith: Lincoln, Democracy, and the American Experiment .

Newt’s guest is historian and author Allen C. Guelzo. He discusses his new book, "Our Ancient Faith: Lincoln, Democracy, and the American Experiment." Guelzo explores Abraham Lincoln's deep commitment to democracy and how it guided him through the Civil War. He also discusses Lincoln's belief that democracy was the greatest political achievement in human history. Guelzo argues that Lincoln's understanding of democracy, including the balance between majority and minority rule, allowed him to stand firm against secession and commit the Union to reconciliation after the war. Guelzo also discusses the challenges Lincoln faced in preserving liberty and the American Republic as the nation drifted into a crisis between the North and South.

