Newt talks with Brenda Hafera from The Heritage Foundation about her new report “Men Without Meaning: The Harmful Effects of Expressive Individualism.”

Newt talks with Brenda Hafera from The Heritage Foundation about her new report detailing the crisis facing boys and men in America, titled “Men Without Meaning: The Harmful Effects of Expressive Individualism.” The report highlights the struggles faced by boys and men in the U.S., including mental, physical, economic, academic, and spiritual challenges. For instance, suicide is the second leading cause of death for men under 45, and the IQ of boys is dropping. The report also points out that only 25% of men aged 17 to 24 qualified for military service in 2020 due to mental, physical, and drug abuse issues. The report suggests that the absence of fathers is a significant factor contributing to these issues. The report recommends revitalizing marriage and fatherhood, promoting school choice, and encouraging vocational schools and apprenticeship programs as potential solutions.

Guest: Brenda Hafera

