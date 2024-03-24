Newt talks with Jake Johnston about the current crisis in Haiti and his new book, Aid State: Elite Panic, Disaster Capitalism, and The Battle To Control Haiti .

Haiti, a nation that began with liberation and resistance, is now on the brink of collapse due to political chaos, economic devastation, and foreign intervention. The assassination of President Moïse in 2021 has led to government officials fleeing the country and refugees seeking safety in the United States and Latin America. The country's infrastructure and economy have been crippled by both natural and manmade disasters. Jake Johnston, a Senior Research Associate at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, discusses Haiti's tumultuous history and current crisis in his new book “Aid State: Elite Panic, Disaster Capitalism, and The Battle To Control Haiti”. He argues that the country's problems are not solely due to internal corruption, but also the influence of powerful foreign countries. Johnson suggests that a change in U.S. policy and greater involvement of the Haitian diaspora could help the country move towards a more sustainable future.

Click Here to Listen to More Episodes of Newt's World

Guest: Jake Johnson

Jake Johnson

Aid State: Elite Panic, Disaster Capitalism, and the Battle to Control Haiti

Newt's Latest Podcasts: