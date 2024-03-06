Newt talks with Herman Pirchner, president of the American Foreign Policy Council, about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Newt’s guest is Herman Pirchner, president of the American Foreign Policy Council. They discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Pirchner shares his insights on Russian President Vladimir Putin's motivations and strategies, highlighting Putin's desire for territorial expansion and power. He also discusses the impact of the conflict on global geopolitics, particularly the potential implications for other countries if Putin is successful in Ukraine. He emphasizes the importance of providing Ukraine with adequate weapons and support to resist Russian aggression.

Guest: Herman Pirchner

Herman Pirchner Jr.

Post Putin: Succession, Stability, and Russia’s Future

