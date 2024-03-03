Newt talks with retired Brigadier General Anthony Tata, about his new book, The Phalanx Code: A Garrett Sinclair Novel.

Brigadier General Anthony J. Tata, a retired US Army officer with a distinguished military career of over 28 years, is the guest on this episode of Newt's World. Tata has served in various commands including the 82ndAirborne, the 101st Airborne Division, and the 10th Mountain Division. He has also served in Afghanistan, Bosnia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Panama, and Haiti. Tata is the national bestselling author of more than 15 military thriller novels. His latest installment, The Phalanx Code, tells the story of Garrett Sinclair caught in a deadly game between two tech moguls. Tata has also served as the Under Secretary of Defense for policy, the number three position in the United States Department of Defense.

