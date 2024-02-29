Newt talks with author Rob Henderson, about his new book, Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class.

Rob Henderson, author of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class, discusses his life journey from being born to a drug-addicted mother and never knowing his father, to being shuffled between seven foster homes, and finally being adopted into a loving family. Despite the stability of his adoptive family, Henderson faced challenges such as divorce, poverty, and violence during his adolescence. At 17, he joined the U.S. Air Force and later pursued his undergraduate education at Yale and a PhD from Cambridge. Henderson argues that stability at home is more important than external accomplishments and highlights the social disparities that exist in society. He also discusses the importance of role models and the impact of cultural beliefs on the lower classes.

Guest: Rob Henderson

Rob Henderson

Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family and Social Class

Articles:

