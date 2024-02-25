Newt talks with presidential historian and author Craig Shirley about his new book, The Search for Reagan: The Appealing Intellectual Conservatism of Ronald Reagan .

Newt discusses the legacy of former President Ronald Reagan with Craig Shirley, a New York Times bestselling author and presidential historian and author of The Search for Reagan: The Appealing Intellectual Conservatism of Ronald Reagan. Shirley, who has written six books on Reagan, discusses the former president's unique approach to conservatism, his popularity, and his intellectual prowess. They also discuss Reagan's time as a union leader and his transition from a Democrat to a Republican. Shirley shares insights into Reagan's decision to run for governor and later president, as well as his approach to dealing with the Soviet Union.

