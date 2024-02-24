Newt discusses the importance of strategic thinking in a dangerous world, particularly in relation to the United States' approach to global threats.

Former Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich discusses the importance of strategic thinking in a dangerous world, particularly in relation to the United States' approach to global threats. He highlights the need for a coherent strategy to deal with countries like Russia, Iran, and North Korea, as well as terrorist organizations. He criticizes the current approach of bouncing from press conference to press conference and gimmick to gimmick, instead of developing a long-term strategic plan. He also discusses the dangers of nuclear war and the need to rethink the approach to it. He emphasizes the importance of understanding the true nature of leaders like Vladimir Putin and the threats they pose.

Click Here to Listen to More Episodes of Newt's World

[embed]https://www.gingrich360.com/2024/02/22/taking-nuclear-war-seriously/[/embed]

Newt's Latest Podcasts: