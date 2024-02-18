Newt talks with Dr. Michael Roizen, Emeritus Chief Wellness Officer at the Cleveland Clinic and author of The Great Age Reboot .

Dr. Michael Roizen, Emeritus Chief Wellness Officer at the Cleveland Clinic and author of The Great Age Reboot, discusses the potential for humans to live longer, healthier lives. He explains that the key to longevity is avoiding chronic disease and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including stress management, physical activity, and a healthy diet. He also discusses the impact of scientific advancements, such as gene editing and cellular regeneration, on increasing life expectancy. Dr. Roizen believes that the next decade will see significant breakthroughs in longevity research, potentially allowing people to live to 115 while maintaining the health and vitality of a 40-year-old.

Guest: Dr. Michael Roizen

Dr. Michael Roizen

The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow

