Newt talks with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter John Ondrasik about his recent song and music video, "OK," which addresses the October 7 th Hamas attacks on Israel.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter John Ondrasik discusses his recent song and music video, "OK," which addresses the October 7th Hamas attacks on Israel. The song is not a political message, but a moral one, expressing Ondrasik's views on the attacks and the global reaction to them. Ondrasik also discusses his previous songs about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and support for Ukraine. He expresses concern about the lack of condemnation for Hamas and is disappointed by the lack of artists standing up against antisemitism. He also discusses the need for support and funding for Ukraine and Israel.

Guest: John Ondrasik

John Ondrasik

‘OK’ Official Music Video

Five for Fighting pens October 7 ballad: ‘We are not OK’ – Times of Israel

