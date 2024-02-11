Newt talks with Brad Wilcox, University of Virginia sociologist and director of the National Marriage Project, about his new book, Get Married: Why Americans Must Defy the Elites, Forge Strong Families, and Save Civilization.

University of Virginia sociologist and director of the National Marriage Project, Dr. Brad Wilcox discusses his new book, Get Married: Why Americans Must Defy the Elites, Forge Strong Families, and Save Civilization. Wilcox argues that marriage is a key predictor of happiness and that society flourishes when marriages are strong. He also highlights the negative impacts of the decline in marriage rates, such as increased loneliness. Wilcox suggests that cultural, policy, and religious changes are needed to support marriage and family life. He also emphasizes the importance of character and shared values in choosing a spouse. Despite current trends, Wilcox remains hopeful that individuals can forge strong and stable marriages.

