Newt talks with former football coach and current U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville about the crisis at the U.S. Southern border and the border bill that is unlikely to pass.

Former college football coach and current U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville discusses the crisis at the U.S. Southern border and the border bill that is unlikely to pass. Tuberville also discusses the No Veterans Administration Resources for Illegal Aliens Act, which he introduced with Congressman Mike Bost. Tuberville criticizes the Biden administration for its handling of the border crisis, claiming it has led to numerous problems, including a strain on resources for veterans. He also expresses concern about the growing national debt and the potential impact on the country's economy and national security.

Click Here to Listen to More Episodes of Newt's World

Guest: Coach Tommy Tuberville

Coach Tommy Tuberville

Articles:

Tuberville, House VA Chair Bost Introduce No VA Resources For Illegal Aliens Act

VA ripped for helping pay migrant treatment as over 400K veterans, their families wait – New York Post

Tuberville bill targeting illegal immigrant use of VA resources gains traction – Washington Examiner

VA gets flak for using staff to help ICE process illegal immigrant health care despite backlog of veterans – Fox News

Sen. Roger Marshall demands southern border crisis be classified as 'an invasion' – Fox News

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6vNv2wB4kDY[/embed]

Newt's Latest Podcasts: