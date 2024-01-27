Newt talks with Scott Rasmussen, President of RMG Research, about his recent briefing on the Elite 1% in America and their views on issues.

As the President of RMG Research, Scott Rasmussen has been polling Americans for their opinions for more than 35 years. Newt talks with Scott about his recent briefing on the Elite 1% in America and their views on issues. This is the first-ever survey research defining the characteristics and beliefs of the Elite 1% who are the root cause of political dysfunction in America today.

Guest: Scott Rasmussen

Them vs. Us: The Two Americas and How the Nation’s Elite Is Out of Touch with Average Americans

Elite 1% Webinar – RMG Gold Circle

