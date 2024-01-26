Newt talks with Thomas Hoenig, Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, about the state of the economy.

On Friday the S&P 500 beat its previous record from January 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed at a new record on Friday. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly one and a half years. Yet, in poll after poll, Americans say inflation and the economy are their top issues. Newt’s guest is Thomas Hoenig. He is the former Vice Chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, former President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. He is currently a Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

Click Here to Listen to More Episodes of Newt's World

Guest: Thomas Hoeing

Articles:

Newt's Latest Podcasts: