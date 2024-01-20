Newt talks with Dr. Louis Perron about his new book, Beat the Incumbent: Proven Strategies and Tactics to Win Elections .

Dr. Louis Perron, PhD is a political scientist and consultant who has advised two presidents, a vice president, two cabinet members, five senators and three big city mayors on their races. During the past several years, he has worked in six countries and has won more than 15 competitive election campaigns. In his new book, Beat the Incumbent: Proven Strategies and Tactics to Win Elections he offers strategies that have won elections that were thought to be unwinnable.

