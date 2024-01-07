Newt talks with paleontologist, Dr. Stephen Brusatte, about a rare $20 million-dollar juvenile Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton for sale at the David Aaron Gallery in London.

The New York Times published an article this week, What’s in a Name? The Battle of Baby T. Rex and Nanotyrannus profiling a $20 million-dollar dinosaur fossil for sale at the David Aaron Gallery in London. The gallery describes the fossil as a, “rare juvenile Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton”. Newt discusses the sale of the dinosaur with his guest Dr. Stephen Brusatte, Chair of Paleontology and Evolution in the School of Geosciences at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

Guest: Dr. Steve Brusatte, Ph.D.

Dr. Steve Brusatte

The Rise and Reign of the Mammals: A New History, from the Shadow of the Dinosaurs to Us

The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs: A New History of a Lost World

Articles

What’s in a Name? The Battle of Baby T. Rex and Nanotyrannus – New York Times

The ontogenetic status of a small hadrosauroid dinosaur from the uppermost Cretaceous of Bulgaria, and implications for the paleobiogeography and assembly of European island faunas – Cretaceous Research

