Newt talks with author Kent Heckenlively about his new book, The Diversity Con: The Secrets and Lies Behind the Shady DEI Industry.

Harvard President Claudine Gay resigned from her position on Tuesday. Did she make mistakes in her testimony on Capitol Hill, as she admitted in her New York Times op-ed published on Wednesday, entitled Claudine Gay: What Just Happened at Harvard is Bigger Than Me. She wrote, “Yes, I made mistakes.” She said her published work contained passages where “some material duplicated other scholars’ language, without proper attribution.” Was Gay’s ascension at Harvard part of the larger diversity, equity and inclusion plan across colleges and universities nationwide? Newt’s guest is Kent Heckenlively. His new book with David Johnson is The Diversity Con, which takes a comprehensive look into how companies and schools are infiltrated and radicalized by DEI theory.

Guest: Kent Heckenlively

Kent Heckenlively

The Diversity Con: The Secrets and Lies Behind the Shady DEI Industry

