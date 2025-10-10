The Government Shutdown and the American People - If Republicans retain the courage to side with the American people and continue to insist on reopening the government at current spending levels, they will win this fight.

The Affordable Care Act Was Never Affordable - The Affordable Care Act inflated health care costs – and the burden of those costs on government, employers, and every working American.

The Coming Revolution in Warfare - This revolution in warfare is going to be an enormous challenge for the Pentagon. But it must be embraced and developed if we are to remain the most effective military in the world.