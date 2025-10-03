Newt's Weekly 360
A weekly look at the big issues, media, and insights shaping our world for Inner Circle members.
Dear Inner Circle Members,
In 1997, working with President Bill Clinton, House Republicans passed the Balanced Budget Act, a bipartisan achievement that produced four consecutive years of federal surpluses. At the time, many thought it was impossible. Yet with determination, focus, and the right arguments, we proved it could be done. (I have a surprise for you below.)
This column by Cal Thomas of the Washington Times outlines it more in depth.