The Latest
Pray for Charlie Kirk, His Family, and America - We must learn how to disagree peacefully, protect the innocent, and punish evil in effort to preserve our nation and freedom.
Winning the Argument Over the One Big Beautiful Bill - While it has already become law, the OBBB will likely be the biggest legislative achievement of the Trump administration before the 2026 election.
For GOP Congress, a ‘Green Bay Sweep’ Emerges as Best Tactic To Beat Democrats Threatening Shutdown - Voters did not elect Republican majorities in the House, Senate, and White House to watch them cave to the left’s demands.