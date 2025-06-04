Newt on Varney & Co. | June 4, 2025
Newt discusses Elon Musk's remark regarding the 'big, beautiful bill,' Medicaid reforms, the investigation into the Biden autopen use and his new book.
Newt discusses Elon Musk's remark regarding the 'big, beautiful bill,' Medicaid reforms, the investigation into the Biden autopen use and his new book.
Do you want access to more of Newt’s commentary? Become a member of Newt’s Inner Circle to get even more involved in our nation’s happenings. If you join today, you’ll receive a free autographed copy of one of Newt’s best sellers.