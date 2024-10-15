Newt discusses former Presidents Clinton, Obama, and Biden on the campaign trail for Harris on "Mornings with Maria."

Mornings with Maria: Joining me now is Newt Gingrich. This is what James Carville had to say, quote, "I am scared to death." Anthony Coley, who worked for Biden and Obama, said, "Now that the sugar high is gone, people realize what Kamala Harris has said from the beginning—she is the underdog."

Newt Gingrich: Well, that's certainly true. I actually think having Obama and Clinton on the trail weakens her because they were real presidents, and the stature gap between how inadequate she is is obvious. We have hurricanes, tornadoes, wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, and Venezuelan criminal gangs crossing our open borders. It’s a dangerous world, and people are going to want a strong leader. When you stand her up next to Barack Obama or Bill Clinton, she looks like the odd one out. I think trying to prop her up will weaken her because it will remind people she’s not capable of doing the job.

Mornings with Maria: This just got announced that Bill Clinton is heading to Georgia. Does that mean they’re nervous about Georgia?

Newt Gingrich: Absolutely. The last poll I saw had Trump up by five points. In swing states, Republican registrations are up, with many people switching from Democrat to Republican. If you’re a Harris supporter, you’d have to be worried. Trump, with his four years of experience, is seen as a tough leader. When people compare their lives under Trump to Biden and Harris, Trump is winning on all fronts.

Mornings with Maria: You mentioned Reagan in 1980. Why do you compare this to that?

Newt Gingrich: In 1980, it looked like a close race until mid-October, when it broke wide open, and Reagan won the largest electoral college vote against an incumbent in history. If people want four more years of what we’ve had, they’ll vote for Harris. But if they want lower prices and a safer country, they’ll vote for Trump. There’s also an anti-Catholic sentiment growing in the Democratic Party, which could backfire, especially since Catholics are a significant voting block in swing states.

Mornings with Maria: James Carville recently said that Biden should drop out of the race. Let’s talk about swing states. We’re seeing conflicting poll results. Will this be a replay of 2016?

Newt Gingrich: I think Trump will win by a bigger margin this time. Polls are showing that registration trends favor Trump, especially in places like Pennsylvania. Latinos and Black males are moving toward Trump, and working-class voters are overwhelmingly for him. He may get 25-30% of the Black male vote, which is disastrous for the Democrats. Trump’s appeal to industries like trucking and manufacturing, combined with rising gas and diesel prices, is winning him key demographics.

Mornings with Maria: What about the younger voters? Will social media efforts by the Harris campaign, like on TikTok and Instagram, help?

Newt Gingrich: Young males are becoming more conservative, which surprised me. Barack Obama drew young voters because he was a symbol, and people were excited. I don’t think younger voters fear Trump or feel particularly motivated by Harris, so I expect her to have a harder time turning out her base.

Mornings with Maria: Thank you so much for being here. Only 25 days to go, and we’ll see you again soon.