Newt on Mornings With Maria Bartiromo | 8.12.25

Gingrich supports Trump’s effort to “take back” the capital, make it safe, and restore its appeal.
Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
Aug 27, 2025
Transcript

Newt Gingrich reflects on the decline of Washington, D.C., noting how reforms during his tenure as Speaker spurred a decade of growth. He criticizes the effects of “big government socialism” and entrenched bureaucracy, and supports efforts to restore safety and revitalize the capital.

He also discusses the New York mayoral race, specifically whether President Trump might intervene before the November election. He notes that Trump could pressure the city financially by withholding federal funds if the mayor misbehaves, which could hurt candidate Zohran Mamdani, who’s currently leading in a heavily Democratic city. Gingrich points out that Mamdani is receiving support from tech workers who like his “big government socialist” policies, but argues that it’s ironic because many healthcare workers backing Mamdani rely on federal funding. He suggests Mamdani is out of touch.

