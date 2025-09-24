Newt on Larry Kudlow | 9.22.25

In this conversation with Larry Kudlow, Newt Gingrich reflects on Charlie Kirk’s powerful memorial service, describing it as more like a revival than a political gathering and highlighting Erika Kirk’s moving act of forgiveness. Gingrich stresses the moral difference between personal forgiveness and the state’s duty to uphold justice.

They then discuss President Trump’s signature legislative achievement, a “one big, beautiful bill” that blocked a $5 trillion tax hike. Gingrich explains how the bill protects taxpayers, reforms Medicaid by preventing fraud and misuse, and advances popular measures like tax-free overtime and tips. He urges Republicans to communicate these wins more effectively.

Finally, Gingrich warns of a growing crisis in South Korea, where the current government is persecuting Christians and moving toward authoritarianism. He emphasizes that Charlie Kirk understood this threat, making it his last international mission, and calls on U.S. leaders to apply pressure and defend religious freedom.

Listen to the latest on Newt’s World: