Newt on Jesse Watters | August 6, 2025

Share this postGingrich 360Newt on Jesse Watters | August 6, 2025Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00TranscriptShare this postGingrich 360Newt on Jesse Watters | August 6, 2025Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNewt on Jesse Watters | August 6, 2025Newt joined Jesse Watters Primetime live on Fox News to discuss Democrats ghosting the working class.Newt GingrichAug 08, 2025Share this postGingrich 360Newt on Jesse Watters | August 6, 2025Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postGingrich 360Newt on Jesse Watters | August 6, 2025Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreGingrich 360SubscribeAuthorsNewt Gingrich
Share this post