Newt Gingrich joined Jesse Watters to discuss Alligator Alcatraz

0:00

Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich joins me now.



0:02

Alligator Alcatraz, Speaker Gingrich, are you in?



0:08

Look, I think what's going to come next is a polar bear prison somewhere north of the Arctic Circle.



0:15

And Trump will look around again and find a few more places.



0:19

Look, we need to have a place to put people who should be deported, who should not be here, who are a threat to the American people.



0:29

We have a place in Naples.



0:30

We're not far from the Everglades.



0:32

I can tell you that between the alligators and the pythons, there are plenty of good reasons for people in the Alcatraz of alligators to stay right there.



0:43

And if my choice is to have them there or in New York City or Chicago or Los Angeles, I think that down an alligator outcry ties is not a bad deal.



0:54

I love Naples camp be yellow is one of my favorite spots.



0:57

Highly recommended.



0:58

Speaker, if you haven't been go there immediately.



1:01

They they are concerned the Democrats about the busboys.



1:07

Who's going to clear my brunch orders?



1:09

You know, who's going to wash the dishes?



1:11

Who's going to mow the lawn?



1:13

What do you say about those people?



1:17

Well, I mean, if you want a remarkable example of privilege, listen to what they're saying to you.



1:22

I mean, my God, what if they had to actually serve themselves?



1:27

What if they had to actually mow their lawn?



1:31

I mean, the brutality of the Trump regime.



1:34

I mean, but what we're really seeing here now, don't make me mow my own lawn.



1:38

I mean, that is I graduated from that a very long time ago.



1:42

Please.



1:43

Well, my, my good friend Dave Winston just wrote a great piece and says we're losing the Democratic Party and it's becoming the anti Trump party that whatever Trump does, they're against it, no matter how successful it is.



1:58

You look at the border under Biden, which was deliberately open and the speed with which President Trump has gotten control of the border.



2:07

And it's like miraculous.



2:09

I I think it's equally comparable to what he just did in Iran.



2:13

These these are great decisive breakthroughs.



2:16

And of course, it drives the left crazy.



2:18

Yeah.



2:18

He obliterated the migrant people coming and then also the nuclear sites.



2:24

You're you, you're aware of Crockett.



2:27

That was the body that you inhabited for many years successfully in the 90s.



2:32

She's now they call her a rising star.



2:35

She wants Melania deported.



2:38

What?



2:38

What do you how do you sense her career is going?



2:42

Well, look, I'm tempted to send money to her campaign because I mean between the new mayor of New York who is a radical socialist anti semite.



2:55

I mean, you can't imagine this in a city which is the largest Jewish population outside of Israel.



3:03

You take Mandami, then you take Crockett, then you take AOC.



3:08

You realize this is a party destined to self destruction.



3:13

And I think we should encourage them, applaud them, make them feel good about themselves.



3:19

We're all right.



3:20

Checks in the commercial break because this new generation is it could detonate pretty soon.



3:26

Speaker Gingrich, great to see you go to camp Yellows immediately.



3:30

Happy DEI Thursday.

