Share this postGingrich 360Newt on Hannity | October 31, 2024Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNewt on Hannity | October 31, 2024Newt joins Sean Hannity to discuss how the Democrats continue to demean Trump supporters.TestingNov 01, 2024Share this postGingrich 360Newt on Hannity | October 31, 2024Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareNewt joins Sean Hannity to discuss how the Democrats continue to demean Trump supporters.Share this postGingrich 360Newt on Hannity | October 31, 2024Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare