Well, I just wrote a newsletter at Gingrich360 outlining what I think happened. First of all, you get 85 to 100,000 people in Wildwood, New Jersey, for Donald Trump in between court appearances. Then The New York Times itself says Biden is behind in five out of six swing states and is only one point ahead in the sixth state. There's another poll that says he's only one point ahead in Virginia. He's only five points ahead in New Jersey before the rally, at a time when he used to carry New Jersey by 16 points. And I think, frankly, they panicked. I think there's this general sense that we got to do something to show we're back in the game. and I think the test for Trump is really simple. Don't accept this concept that you've got to do all this in secret in some studio. Let's make it the American people's debates. You know, the University of Michigan is the largest football stadium in the country, holds 109,000 people. Trump ought to offer. I'll take 55,000. You take 55,000. let's have our folks come out. If you know, if Biden believes in democracy, Trump has a great opportunity here to go at him every day and say, one debate a month in public with the American people present.

I think I think when he stood behind Obama. I think when he behind Obama. I don't think, but my my point simply Trump's on offense now. Trump is gaining momentum. And here's the problem with Biden having a lot of money. Yeah, I don't care how many ads you buy, people go to the grocery store and realize. People, you know, they can't they cannot convince the American people that this is working. They can't convince young people who can't afford to buy a house that this is working. They can't convince people who watch millions of illegals come across the border that this is working.

Look, my advice to Trump is simple. Watch the Carter Reagan debate. Carter had the same style as Biden. He lied all the time, and he desperately wanted to get Reagan inside the lies. And they came up with a simple term. There you go again. And so Reagan would smile pleasantly. Everybody in the country would know. He just pleasantly called the president of the United States a liar. Trump's got to get some easy, simple thing back out of whatever rant that Biden is in. Not go in for a clench. Not try to match him. Let Biden look crazy and just look like you're calm. You're positive you did it once. You're going to do it again. And in between, we've had this terrible four years.

