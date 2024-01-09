NEWT:

And Al Gore tried it in a church in Pittsburgh in 2000. Now, certain basics that run through the Democratic Party. But I'll tell you what I think Republicans have to worry about as the Democrats panic they're going to increasingly use the Justice Department to literally try to destroy Trump so he can't compete. Whether that means knocking him off the ballot, whether it means locking him up, I mean, I think the judge in Washington, D.C., who is a total radical, relishes the idea of an excuse to put Trump in chains, literally in chains. And I think we should not underestimate that faced with the break of everything they believe in. And that's what Trump represents, is an alternative world where criminals stay in jail, immigrants stay out of the United States. We actually take steps to be strong again. And their view of that is that a Trump victory is the end of their world. And I think their ultimate response is going to come through the Justice Department and there's going to be an effort to, frankly, with total unconstitutionality, destroy Trump as a potential contender and just literally lock him up.

Look, but with all respect, I'm a historian, not a lawyer. You're an attorney. The people you interview are attorneys. They actually act as though the law matters. What you're dealing with is a team that believes in the rule of power, not the rule of law. And I think you I don't think we can imagine how prepared they are to do whatever it takes to make sure that we can't win this fall. I'm I'm genuinely worried for the country, really for the first time in my life, I think I think you're faced with a totally corrupt, radical ideology that is prepared to in every way, it has to use every element of power that it's got. And frankly, with the federal government, the New York state government, the attorney and Fulton County, they have a lot of tools to bring to bear to try to destroy us because they're terrified of us.

No, no, look, I agree with that entirely. My only point is we had better have a strategy all of us who are activists for what we do if you have a radical judge and then a district that went 19 to 1 against Trump with a radical U.S. attorney deliberately trying to destroy the election, I think that's the great threat. I think that Trump will win. I think he'll probably win in a landslide. But notice also your description of the Senate Republicans, they don't get it. The country doesn't want them selling out to the Democrats. The country wants us to aggressively stand up for America and take the heat if necessary.

