Sure look you have to understand that the weird elements of the Democratic Party are now dominant, and they live in a fantasy world, and the only way they can survive is convincing the rest of us that their fantasy is okay. we were struck on Good Friday we went by McDonald's and picked up, fish, filet of fish which is now about half the size of the filet of fish before Biden. Every time you turn around, you're reminded that these policies of the Biden Democrats do not work. Well, not a matter of ideology. You can't build enough electric cars that people want, which is why there are now thousands of cars sitting on lots. The head of Hertz lost his job for buying too many electric cars. The average American is saying, no, I don't want it. And the answer on the weird left is we don't care. We're going to impose it. We're going to make you do it. And you have people like Buttigieg, who combines being ignorant with being arrogant in a way that's, I think, pretty breathtaking for a cabinet officer.

Of course, of course. Look, first of all, let's be fair. She is the worst press secretary in history. But since she's trying to defend the worst administration's policies, she doesn't really have much of a fighting chance. The left doesn't like oil. It doesn't like gas. It has a fantasy belief that between wind and solar, you can give up everything else is totally false. It's literally physically impossible. And yet they chant, get together, have a cocktail party, and convince themselves that they're right. This administration desperately sold at a time people told them not to the oil out of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, trying to keep the price down for political reasons. Now, they now they can't refill it because the price is going back up and it doesn't fit their values. They don't care if we run out of oil. What they care about is some fantasy world in which you and I will somehow get by on their theoretical inventions of technologies that don't work.

You know, it's really strange all across the modern industrial world, COVID became the excuse for the political elites to suddenly become really, really powerful. And they loved it. they also cheated on all of it. I mean, you had Governor Whitmer, whose husband was taking a boat out when it was illegal to take boats. You had all sorts of things going on, but from their standpoint, COVID was the great opportunity. So they can control Americans.

And the fact is, it didn't work. Most Americans know it didn't work. The damage to our children by closing the schools has been horrendous. And I and I think, frankly, part of the reaction we're seeing that leads to a Donald Trump victory is people are sick of politicians who not only dictate what you should do, but then cheat and don't do it themselves. So they set up rules for you because they know they're not going to obey the very rules that they're creating.

But I agree with his conclusion that after we defeat Biden and we defeat the weird left, we will, in fact come out of this next ten years dramatically stronger. It's just not the outcome he expects. He is look, this is a guy who for some reason sold out to the hard left on everything. I mean that that's how you end up with a Transgender Day on Easter. I mean, did you know how hard it is to make a mistake like that? And you go down every single front he's doing things that make no sense. Doubling and tripling down on electric vehicles. When the American people are saying everywhere they know how it's a it's a 6% market. It's not a 100% market.

