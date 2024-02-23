NEWT:

Look, I think the she has every right to run through her home state. She's apparently, according to every poll, is going to lose by a huge margin. I think she is much better off to drop out at that point because this theory that if she stays in and anything happens to Trump, the convention would turn to her, gets less and less likely. She has become the anti-Trump candidate. The delegates are all going to be pro-Trump and they're going to pick anybody but Nikki. So I think the longer she stays in after Saturday, every right to run in her home state, but I think she's going to be crushed in her home state. And at that point, she starts to look both silly and her attacks become strident and frankly harmful to Republicans.

NEWT:

Well, for first of all, I don't think it's going be the case. I think the the nominee and probable next president is Donald J. Trump. And I all I would say at this point is, who knows? I mean, the Trump family under any circumstance will have enormous influence in the Republican Party. And Don, Donald Trump Jr. will be one of the players. That would be real. But we have a very deep bench between governors, senators, a couple of House members. There'll be a lot of potential people. And it would be an interesting convention because we haven't had that kind of open convention. But my personal belief is that President Trump is going to be the Republican nominee and he's going to become president again.

NEWT:

Well, I think that's a big reason that Trump is likely to carry Michigan this time. But I want to go back to your New York story for a second. What we're watching is essentially a financial assassination. When you have all the different corrupt judges in New York and the corrupt attorney general of the state of New York and what they're doing to Trump is literally a financial assassination. They are methodically trying to destroy him in a way which is so utterly, totally un-American. A friend of mine said the other day, you know, you don't need Siberia if you have New York City because you can destroy your political opponent out in the open. And that's exactly what they're trying to do. Remember, the judgment was not only a massive, absurd fine in a case in which there are no victims. No one lost any money and nobody came in to say they'd been defrauded. But in addition, he said the judge said that Trump and his two sons could not do business for the next three years in New York, basically in exile. And then he went on to say, no New York Bank could loan Trump the money to pay the fine. Now, this is a pure vendetta. That is just crazy. It's it's worthy of The Sopranos or the Mafia. And it's a deliberate out in the open. This is not about the rule of law. This is about the rule of power. And if you look at the other cases in New York against Trump, every one of them is an act of corruption that is purely political. If he was not running for office, he would not have any of this happening. And to Kellyanne’s point part of the reason he's gaining ground, is people simply admire his courage in taking this kind of a beating in order to represent the United States.

NEWT:

Well, look, I think it's really very confusing. Here's a person who had been attorney general in California, a U.S. senator, candidate for president. And the more we've watched her, the less there is. And I think that it's scary as it is to have Biden be semi aware of what's going on. It's even scarier to imagine Kamala Harris replacing him. I mean, this is not some, you know, show this is not a sitcom. This is the presidency of the United States in a world where nuclear war is very real and where we could, in fact, end up losing our civilization. And the idea that the commander in chief could be Kamala Harris, I think is is truly terrifying. It's not a joke. It's not funny. And you have to wonder, how did she get picked? I mean, did these people not have any idea how how incompetent she is?

NEWT:

You know, you have to ask yourself why people on the left dislike America so much that they want to drown it with people who come here illegally. And that's really AOC’s position. She's deeply against traditional America. She thinks it's terrific to have say, Venezuelan criminal gangs that are beating up cops because after all, at least they're not, you know, middle class, patriotic Americans. And you have to ask yourself that China is a totalitarian state. How do 20,000 people, almost all of them young males of military age. How do they magically show up in the American border? When Carter was president, he had an open border policy with Cuba and Castro dumped everybody from his prisons and his mental institutions. Many of them ended up at Fort Chaffee in Arkansas and were a factor in Bill Clinton not getting reelected to governor in 1980 because people in Arkansas were so angry. Well, I think you're beginning to see in Chicago, in New York and elsewhere, a level of anger about the impact of illegal immigration and the amount of money it's taking away. American taxpayers today are subsidizing people who are breaking the law. And in New York, they have this nutty idea that they're going to give them credit cards. So you come here illegally, you're in New York illegally, and you're friendly New York government and Mayor Adams are going to give you a credit card, which for a family of four can be worth $1,000 a month. But but you have to promise you're only going to buy nice things with it. Now, how stupid do you have to be to have a policy like that?

NEWT:

Well, the fact is and this is why Biden has a dilemma. He has told us for three years that he can't control the border. It turns out, of course, Donald Trump did control the border despite any new laws. He used the power of the presidency and he controlled the border. If Biden actually does it by executive action, he just proved it for three years he has voluntarily allowed millions of people to come into the US illegally. I think he's probably going to try a gimmick and write something that will guarantee go to court, and that at that point will be totally hung up. And he can say, I tried, but his position's hopeless. His left demands open borders. The rest of the country demands closed borders, and he's caught in the middle.

NEWT:

Well, look the truth is Nancy Pelosi's in better shape and smarter than Joe Biden. Last time, Callista and I saw Nancy and Paul, you know, she's terrific. She's doing fine. she doesn’t look like she's nearly as old as Joe Biden. And if you watch him walking right there, she's actually making sure he doesn't fall. She's not worried about herself. So I also have to say it's weird, but there aren't a lot of things Biden does are weird.

