NEWT:

Well, look, I think for all practical purposes, President Trump is the Republican nominee. He won Iowa. He won New Hampshire in an ironic way he won Nevada without being on the ballot. I mean, if you get 61% of the vote against your opponent and she only gets 33% when she's on the ballot. I mean, let's be real here. Nikki Haley will not be the Republican nominee. She's a smart woman. She was a very good ambassador to the United Nations. She was a good governor of South Carolina. And she will be a failed candidate for president. Question is how long will it take her donors to realize that and how long will it take her to learn it. But I would think from her perspective, to go into her home state, having lost to none of the above, is about as weak as you can get. In the latest poll this week, which was a Washington Post poll, showed Trump beating her by about 30 points in South Carolina. So if she can't win Iowa, she can't win New Hampshire. She can't win Nevada. And she's about to not win South Carolina. Donald Trump's nominee, period. Everything else is details.

NEWT:

Well, I think the biggest of the Trump anti-Trump donors sit on their hands for a while. And the question I have is whether Joe Biden drives them to support Trump. If you look at the most recent NBC poll, for example, which I listened carefully to an explanation of it, and it is clear that Biden is decaying at a rapid rate in terms of popular support. People don't believe he's capable of being president. And so I think that may drive these donors ultimately to be for Trump.

NEWT:

Well, I'd like to hear their explanation of why they think total failure on the border. Total failure to obey the law. Total failure to protect the American people is not impeachable. My guess is in a few weeks they'll bring that back and they will impeach him. I think that's what the maneuver last night said, which I thought was done well. Look, it's a very smallest majority in American history. It's tough to govern with that small a majority. But I think that Speaker Johnson is gradually getting it done, and I think it will get done.

NEWT:

No. Well, they're united. If he had all but four, you had two hundred and sixteen to four. It strikes me two hundred and sixteen to four is pretty united. And it’s the same problem. There are a handful of people that say, you know, I'm so smart and I'm so clever and I'm so principled. I'm not going to go along with two hundred and sixteen of my colleagues.

NEWT:

Well, look, this objective fact. Trump is the most dominant political figure we've seen, I think, since Franklin Delano Roosevelt. He you just saw it again in Nevada. They organized among their supporters, voting for none of the above. Just as another brushback pitch at Hailey. Then Trump has the capacity to. I think if he if he will do it, he has the ability now to pivot, go to the country and actually go for example, he mentioned in his Iowa speech after he won the caucus that he wants to help the big cities. Well, imagine if Trump goes to Chicago and Detroit and Philadelphia and actually gives serious speeches about reaching out to Democrats to actually save the cities which are in the process right now of collapsing. Yeah, I think when you look at, for example, Washington, D.C., the Congress ought to take it over. And Trump talks about the need to save our national capital where they've had over a thousand carjackings. And just last week, a former Trump official was killed by a carjacker on 14th Street, which is the heart of the business district. I mean, things in Washington are crazy in terms of crime.

NEWT:

Well, I think that President Trump has absolute control of the Republican National Committee. I think that Ronna has been a very, very good leader who spent a long time raise a lot of money, did everything she could. And I think the president probably wants new energy, new new drive, a new effort and it's always true that the nominee of the party gets to pick the national committee chairmen in both parties. It's impossible to survive against the president. Either president. So Trump will get the person he wants.

