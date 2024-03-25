NEWT:

Well, what do you expect? You know, the richest country in the world. You have a government that is pathetically weak, that appeases its enemies. And so you're sitting out and thinking, look, the Americans want me to get rich by stealing from them, or they want me to get rich by breaking their law and invading their country. Why should I deny myself access to all these goodies? So you have flash mobs going through stores. You have carjackings. You have a whole range of things. Now you have on TikTok an open exhortation, go steal somebody's home. This is all going to continue until we get an administration committed to the rule of law. And until we're prepared, frankly, to deport a large number of people who are here illegally. And that particular person from TikTok would be a good example of somebody who ought to be deported.

Well, I mean, first of all, Letitia James is probably driving more taxpayers and more profitable businesses out of New York than any other single example. We've already had over 600,000 New York taxpayers leave to go to Florida or Texas or Georgia or North Carolina or Tennessee. So the flight will just increase. But remember, 40 years ago, Tom Wolfe wrote Bonfire of the Vanities, in which a corrupt New York judge and a corrupt New York prosecutor get an extraordinary sentence for a white financier who'd been involved in a hit and run case. That's 40 years ago. The corruption has gotten worse. New York City politics is frankly a cesspool. The attorney general is a perfect example of that. And what you're watching is a financial assassination. This is a deliberate effort to destroy somebody because they're a presidential candidate. And I think the country understands that. And I think the country most people are enraged that the rule of law could degenerate into this kind of rule of power.

Right. Because what they know is they could be next. I mean, if you have if you have a totally immoral and totally irresponsible attorney general and she has the full power of the state of New York, you really want to pick a public fight or do you want to hide in the corner? As Churchill once said, people feed the alligator or the crocodile until it gets big enough to eat them. Well, lots of people are just hiding and hoping that the crocodile attorney general doesn't eat them while they feel bad about it eating Trump. But after all, they're not going to get in the middle of that fight. I think this is a perfect example of why we have to profoundly change the system and break up the old establishment and eliminate the kind of corruption we see here, we see in Atlanta, and frankly, we see in the Justice Department and Washington, D.C..

Look, I think I think it's very straightforward. I'm all for having an American based TikTok. I am totally opposed to Chinese TikTok. I think I recently did a podcast on Newt’s World with Peter Schweitzer, who outlines in detail the scale of the Chinese effort to undermine and destroy us. And TikTok is a part of their strategic pattern. So I would say you don't have to ban TikTok. You have to insist that it be taken over by Americans. And former Secretary of Treasury Mnuchin is already putting together a group to buy it. So it shouldn't threaten any consumer, but it should protect America from communist China.

Well, I think the attack on Trump is a threat to the Constitution and the very rule of law. This is a very big, historic moment. And we should all be frightened by what the Democrats are doing.

