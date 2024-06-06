NEWT:

Well, look, I mean, the thing that is frankly, difficult to deal with is that Joe Biden is just a complete total liar. First of all, he just proved that he had the executive authority the day he came into office. And in fact, Trump had put in place a much stronger position than Biden did yesterday. So all this talk about oh he was waiting around, he's had this authority from day one, he deliberately did not use it. Millions of illegal immigrants have come in. The administration has basically waived asylum concerns for 375,000 people who are here illegally. They're now allowed to stay here. You go down this whole list. the Biden and his wing of the Democratic Party believe in open borders, believe in illegal immigration, want the largest possible number of people to come, have insisted that cities count the illegal immigrants as part of their population for the purpose of getting federal aid. I think they’d like to see the reapportionment under the Constitution count all the illegals, which would give the Democrats more seats in states in the blue states. but what he said yesterday was typically Biden. It is plain flat not true. And finally, look at the logic behind it. After we have another a million and a half or 2 million people will consider doing something. There's no serious effort by Biden to stop illegal immigration. There's just an effort to survive and get reelected.

Look I think the degree to which the illegal immigration open border policy has both facilitated bringing in, illegal drugs, including fentanyl, which last year over 100,000 drug deaths in the United States and has facilitated the exploitation of children sexually. People shouldn't kid themselves. You have 12, 13, 14 year old boys and girls both being exploited sexually. When the cartels bring them in, they charge them a bill and they have to work that bill off. And very often they work it off, serving in houses of prostitution. so I think that, this is a vicious, nasty thing. We should have closed borders. We should patrol them. We should have lots of illegal immigration, but we should have zero illegal. And what Biden did yesterday was totally phony.

Look, I'm very, very happy that President Trump has embraced the idea that you have to win under the rules as they exist. and the fact is that early voting matters, Republicans, as a goal, should try to win the vote on the first day and the second day and every single day. I think the president has shown real leadership in trying to shift the entire culture of the Republican Party, which historically liked to vote on Election Day. But we learned in 2022, you can't give the Democrats the first six weeks of voting and then try to play catch up on Election Day. And I think what the president's doing, every Republican and every conservative should take note. We want to vote early. We want to vote in every system that's available. And we want to make sure that if there's a Dropbox or there's any other kind of ballot, that we are monitoring it, we're making sure that only legal votes count, and we're making sure the system works. This is a huge undertaking to protect democracy, from a Democratic party which has routinely cheated, and which will cheat again if it can.

Well, because they don't want you to. It's pretty obvious if you actually get to identify the voters, you shrink the potential voters to people who are illegally voters. and they're counting on, they're counting on voting. Illegal aliens, counting on voting people who aren't registered. And in some places, they're counting on voting them 3 or 4 times.

Look, I mean, what what you know, this goes back to what I said at the very beginning, Joe Biden's career is lies. He routinely lies. we don't know if Hunter gets off because he's in Delaware and the Bidens basically own Delaware. what we do know is that Joe Biden's entire career, he's had a long series of lies. and that the entire Hunter Biden laptop issue wasn't just a lie. It was the methodical exploitation of intelligence officials by the current secretary of state. who not only should not be in office because he's dangerous, as John McCain said, but he's the guy who organized the lie. it's astonishing. And historians will look back at the degree to which the Biden administration was founded on lies sustained by lies, and is now trying to destroy its opponent in a way that violates the Constitution.

I think every American looking at Ukraine at Gaza, at Taiwan and realizing that our foreign competitors are watching a president who's so weak, so confused and so uncertain, this Biden makes the world dramatically more dangerous. And as a matter of survival, I think Americans have to replace him. I think this is way beyond politics. It is frightening.

He's got. He's got the White House, Air Force One, Marine One. What is he going to do if he withdraws?

I think he'll get defeat. No, he'll be, he will be defeated. But it will be in the general election. I don't think the Democrats can stop him from being nominated.

