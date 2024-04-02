NEWT:

Well, look, I think it's remarkable that he can do it, but it's even more remarkable that the Biden administration is presiding over an effort to destroy their opponent by financially destroying him. I mean, there's no question that Trump's not running against Biden. Trump is running against an entire machine, and the whole machine is doing everything it can to undermine and weaken President Trump. So in a sense, this is a victory, but it's a victory that shouldn't even be occurring. I mean, no normal American would be under this kind of assault. It's a deliberate political effort to, in a sense, financially killing and cripple him. So he can't really be an effective candidate. Every American should be worried because if they can do this to Donald Trump, they can do it to you.

Well, look, I think the whole question is whether or not the American people decide that this is a legitimate legal process or that this is a political destruction effort, and it's much closer to Putin or to Fidel Castro or to the current dictatorship in Venezuela. This is an effort by the democratic machine at the state level, at the local level and the federal level to destroy their opponent, because they know that he is currently the front runner, and they know that he's likely to win and take back the White House. And that is so frightening to them. And so the question is, at a bigger level, do all these things end up convincing Americans? Yes. We have to elect Trump purely to clean up a corrupt system. Or do they decide that Trump is the problem? So far every indication is that they're getting more and more alienated from Biden and more and more angry about the Democratic machines clear illegality. These things are they're just clearly illegal.

Well, look, I mean, the fact is, left wing ideas don't work. they're not working in Europe, where there's a constant movement. they weren't working in Turkey, where the Erdogan regime just got virtually wiped out in the local elections. and, you know, they don't work here. Biden has made a commitment which is very interesting historically, to create a socialist, anti-religious party. Yeah. He is doubling and tripling down on unifying, the the weird left, frankly. and those policies of that, that movement are just profoundly out of touch with reality. we are the largest producer of oil and gas in the world. We could easily be supplying Western Europe with liquefied natural gas. We could easily be driving down the price. I said this when Obama was president, the left has policies that hurt normal Americans. And normal Americans, I think, understand that.

Well, I think you're seeing a Trump coalition emerging, which, if it's successful, will replace the Roosevelt Coalition for the first time since 1932. Trump is attracting people for a lot of reasons, partly because the weird Democrats really are totally unacceptable culturally to the vast numbers of African Americans and Latinos. partially because the performance of Biden, the numbers you showed earlier of people who have been hurt by the Biden administration economically, younger people who might not be offended by some of the weird ideas, but they're offended that they can't buy a car, they can't get a job they can't afford to get groceries. And so there's been a huge shift among younger Americans based on performance. they can't afford Joe Biden. So I do think something very big is happening. And I think that it's a test of whether or not the machine will be able to hold on, despite the American people drifting towards Donald Trump and rejecting Joe Biden.

Well, I think I think, first of all, to have Robert F Kennedy Jr say it, means on the left a huge problem because lots of people instinctively are going to identify with him and he's telling the truth. You talk to the No Labels people, they'll tell you everywhere they've been. The Democrats have actively tried to keep them off the ballot. And I cannot overstate that this is a campaign between a corrupt Democratic machine and Donald Trump. It's not a campaign between Biden and Trump. Biden wouldn't have a chance if it was only him. But the machine is enormous. and ironically, the last president to lose and get reelected was Grover Cleveland. He he rose by taking on corruption in Tammany Hall, Democratic politics. And he made famous the term. They loved him for the enemies he made. the fact is, Trump is in the same position. He's taking on total corruption. Robert Kennedy is exactly right. and I think having him say it is going to validate on for a lot of young people that the Biden system is a remarkably corrupt system.

Sure if you're in the hard left, I mean, the hard left lives in an echo chamber. They talk to themselves. They live in an alternative reality. The fact is, the Biden illegal immigration policy, is working for Biden. Millions of people are entering the United States illegally. The New York City Council has now asked the state Supreme Court to allow illegals to vote in the city elections. Imagine they schedule an election on presidential Election Day. And under New York law, you're now going to have several hundred thousand illegal immigrants allowed to vote, the attorney general is opposed to any kind of identification. How are you going to know who they vote for and whether or not they vote for president? they also current, under current law, all of these illegal immigrants count towards the next census. So if you're California and New York and you're losing American citizens, you may be able to sustain your position in the census by gaining illegal immigrants. the whole thing is nuts. And what they're asking us to believe is that the people presiding over this are innocent, and the people who have not been in charge, and, by the way, who were successful in stopping illegal immigration when they were in charge. It's really their fault. I think that, she may be the least believable press secretary in history, but that's because she has the least believable president.

