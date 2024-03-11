NEWT:

To have somebody who is such a vicious, dishonest liar standing in front of you and know that you can't get up and jump him? You can't hit him in the back of the head. And I thought Johnson, you know, he would nod no. He would laugh at things that were absurd. So I want to give him some credit here. I wasn't surprised. I have for a long time concluded that Joe Biden is a dishonest, lying, corrupt person who has no regard for his own country, who is pathetic, in his inability to protect America anywhere in the world and who, frankly, I think is rapidly going to become maybe the second worst president in American history. And I think that it's just astonishing to watch him. But I thought last the speech the other night was beyond apale. I went back and read Harry Truman's 1948 State of the Union. It is patriotic, unifying, visionary. The comparison because Truman's clearly their model. And Truman in September and October was very partisan. But in January and February, he was the president of the whole country. What we saw, I think, the other night was the we don't have a commander in chief we have a Democrat in chief. We don't have a president, we have a chairman of the Democratic National Committee. And I think it is a disgraceful performance.

No, I mean, I think he's sort of evolved this way, but it's also that he's surrounded now, think of this is the third Barack Obama term. He's surrounded by left wingers. They have a worldview that is radically different than us. You know, you have you really have in this country today two alternative realities. You have a group of people who believe that if you bribe the Iranians and you abandon Israel and you accept, you know, people can have 297 different sexual identities, etc., then you're a good person. They believe that. I mean, you have to at least give them credit that they are genuinely weird and that they are sincerely weird. Biden has decided that he's part of the weirdness and that therefore it has to be good because he's for it. But this is in fact probably the most corrupt man ever to be president. He's a man who is a serial liar. He's closer to The Sopranos than he is to a normal American president. And, you know, they accomplish two things I have to be in all honesty, they proved he could, in fact, speak energetically for over an hour and I thought pretty intelligently drift out of the house chambers, slowly proving he had enough extra energy, enough ability to engage. So they got that out of the way. Second, they destroyed any effort to get him off the ticket. If you watch the number of Democrats jumping up, yelling, four more years, there's not going to be any effort to dump Joe Biden. So at one level, if I were Donald Trump, I'd feel this was a pretty good speech because he just locked down that he is going to be the Democratic nominee. And as The New York Times reported last Sunday, in what I thought was an amazing article, their chief analyst, Nate Cohen, said people just don't like Biden that's his biggest problem.

Well, I think you have to say Buchanan, because he allowed the South to seize all the federal arsenals and he allowed the concept of secession to grow under his presidency an aggressive, you know, if you go back and look at how Andrew Jackson, a generation earlier, handled the idea of secession and he was going to mobilize the Army, and the South Carolina backed down. Had we had an Andrew Jackson in the 1850s, we probably wouldn't have had a civil war.

Well, first of all, remember, the Delaware 50 years ago was a dramatically more conservative and more Southern state. It was actually more sympathetic to Jesse Helms than it was to John Lewis. Second, you cannot overstate the importance of the elite news media. They're going to cover Biden. They're going to protect Biden. They're going to defend Biden. They are so they hate Trump so deeply that no matter what Biden does, they're going to prop him up because he's the only hope they have of stopping Trump from getting to be president again. And the prospect of a Trump presidency is so terrifying if you are in the news media that anything you can do, no matter how big the lie, anything you can do counts. You may remember that in the 1930s, The New York Times won a Pulitzer Prize for our correspondent in Moscow, who explicitly, deliberately lied about Stalin, refused to report on the famine that killed 10 million people in Ukraine and was generally a despicable person. Got a Pulitzer Prize. Well, the same thing's going on here. This is comparable to the degree to which they lied about Castro and the degree to which they lied about Stalin and all of the elite media has joined the New York Times in a conspiracy of dishonesty, trying to prop up Biden and more importantly, trying to stop Donald Trump.

Look you're going to have turmoil either way. If Trump wins, you're going to get turmoil on the left. If Trump loses, you're going to have turmoil on the right. I mean, we're not headed towards a picnic right now. We're headed towards a huge cultural crisis between a totalitarian left and everybody else in America. The problem the left is facing is though with every passing week, it is more obvious that the justice system is corrupt. It's more obvious that the whole thing is rigged. And I think that builds a momentum for Trump that begins to be almost unassailable. And I think that it would be an enormously dangerous thing for them to move forward. And at some point, I have a hunch I could be totally wrong. But at some point, I have a hunch that the attorney general is going to pull the plug and say, you really can't try somebody in the summer and fall of a presidential election year. That's just it's not sustainable. And I think as it sinks in, you're going to see members of the House and Senate go crazy. You're going to see governors and attorney generals go crazy. They're all going to say this is totally unsustainable and you can't do it. And one of the break points, frankly, was the size of the fine that the totally illegitimate and dishonest left wing judge in New York, all of a sudden people looked up and said, that's crazy. And I think day by day, more Americans realize you have a system which is deeply, seriously corrupt at levels that we've never imagined.

Well, that's exactly why the Supreme Court voted 9 to 0 that it was the Democrats in Colorado, not Trump, who are the threat to democracy. And it's no wonder that Joe Biden, in an unprecedented way, attacked the Supreme Court while they were sitting there in the State of the Union. Unprecedented, because from the standpoint of the left, the Supreme Court may be the last bulwark of defending American liberty, and they are going to just hate it.

