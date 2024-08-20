Share this postGingrich 360Newt Gingrich on Kudlow | August 19, 2024Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNewt Gingrich on Kudlow | August 19, 2024Newt recently went on "The Larry Kudlow Show" to discuss why Kamala Harris's price fixing plan won't curb inflation.TestingAug 20, 2024Share this postGingrich 360Newt Gingrich on Kudlow | August 19, 2024Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharehttps://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLF0V7nvfhrs8XxGGwIig8IeO4J2cGJj_NRemember to like, share, comment and subscribe to Newt's YouTube channel!More from the Gingrich 360 Team:Share this postGingrich 360Newt Gingrich on Kudlow | August 19, 2024Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare