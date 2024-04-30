NEWT:

That's almost cruel. I mean, the idea of cutting from we need a great protector and have Kamala there is, like, insane. she she has this problem. She is serving with the most unpopular president in the history of the Gallup poll, according to the last quarter. And she's less popular than the most unpopular president. Now, that poses a certain challenge for how you rebuild, particularly because we've had three and a half years to learn that she can't learn anything. I mean, the truth is, when you listen to her for a while, it's somewhere between sophomoric and eighth grade and I think it is a nervous giggle. I think she laughs because she's nervous. And frankly, when I listen to her, I get nervous, too, because she is the vice president of the United States, and the idea of her being vice president, I find pretty frightening.

NEWT:

I mean, what's frightening about this is that Barack Obama probably believes it. He lives in a fantasy world. You know, he's he's off in that gigantic mansion. and he, I suspect, doesn't go grocery shopping. if he did, he'd understand that the real problem for Joe Biden is called reality. It is the reality of crime. It is the reality of the border collapsing. It's the reality of gasoline and grocery prices. it's the reality of a world that's in chaos. And now, of course, it's the reality of students all over the country who are going crazy. and the natural culmination of Left-Wing ideological brainwashing, on our campuses. So, you know, I think for Obama, and none of that exists because he, you know, he lives in a nice little isolated world, surrounded by people who say, yes, you really are brilliant, Mr. President. And he believes them.

NEWT:

I don't actually know what she says to him.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLF0V7nvfhrs8XxGGwIig8IeO4J2cGJj_N Remember to like, share, comment and subscribe to Newt's YouTube channel!

More from the Gingrich 360 Team: