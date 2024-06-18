NEWT:

No. I mean, look, you just lump together two or three different things here. I mean, Kamala is helpless because she's Kamala. I mean, anybody who watches her knows that the idea of her being president makes Biden look good. which is really hard nowadays. So you have to start with the idea that she's imprinted on the country permanently that she is a really shallow, uneducated and uneducatable person. And that, other than her weird laugh, there's no really significant part to her. Now I do think her efforts in the last month or two on abortion running around the country on women's rights. She's actually stabilized and sounded semi-serious, but I think, basically she's a huge drag on the ticket. And when you ask people, do you think Biden could survive four more years? The people who say no now have to face so you're voting for Kamala Harris to be president? And I think that makes it really increases the challenge for Biden. I think that stuff with beer and contraception. This is this is childish, that this assumes that young people are so simple minded that they are they have a single point of reference. They don't have to. They don't think about not getting a job. They don't think about not being able to buy a house. They don't think about the price of groceries this week. You know, they're supposed to just go, oh my gosh, I get a free beer. Gee, I really like Joe Biden. That's stupid. I mean, most people, most Americans are just much more complicated, than the people in the White House. And that's a reality. And the fact is.

Well, look, when George Washington first ran for office, the tradition in the tradition in Virginia was everybody got together for election day and candidates bought free liquor. Washington, who had been a military hero, thought that he was above that and refused to buy any free liquor and came in last, at the next election Washington bought more free liquor than any other candidate. Now, I don't know if that's bribery or just the way they campaigned, but I can tell you that this is a very deep American tradition. The problem for the Democrats is it doesn't count. you know, I, I keep telling people, Biden inflation is so bad that you cannot buy enough ads to offset going to the grocery store. And people go to the grocery store every time Callista and I go to the grocery store we're stunned. You're either getting smaller packages or higher prices, or in some cases, you're getting smaller packages and higher prices. So no matter how many ads Biden buys, you know he's faced with the reality that most American families are going to go there and they're going to realize we were talking to someone the other day who said that their friends who can no longer afford to buy Jiff peanut butter, they now buy the generic because literally for their family, they can't afford something like Jiff peanut butter. Well, that's a failed presidency. And I think people see it. Plus, you have a president who freezes for a full minute, at a public event, and you begin to think, you know, to be the commander in chief. Is really a big job. And you really have to be aware, and you have to be capable.

Look, look, I think, first of all, this is more than any election of my lifetime, a survival election. people have to say to themselves, can I survive four more years of Joe Biden in the White House, at the grocery store? Can I survive four more years of my culture, my values, my country being undermined. Can I survive an amazingly weak and incompetent, commander in chief in a dangerous world. And on the basis of survival. Donald J. Trump is going to be president.

