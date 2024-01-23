NEWT:

Well, first of all, I agree with everything you said about Governor DeSantis. So I do think has a great future, has been an extraordinarily good governor. And I hope that he will stay active in public life. I think that I just did a newsletter for tomorrow, at Gingrich 360, pointing out this is about to be the longest general election in American history. I think it's something like 287 days from Wednesday until Election Day. Donald Trump tomorrow night will be the Republican nominee. If Ambassador Haley is wise. She'll find a graceful way, as Governor DeSantis did, to get out of the race. If she's unwise, she will go to South Carolina and she will be decisively defeated in her home state. And that will just shrink her. Right now, you have to have great respect for her courage, her determination, her energy, her articulation. She's about as high as she's ever going to get. And I think if tomorrow night ends, as Matt Towery suggests, and I think he's right, it's going to be Trump somewhere between 15 and 30 points ahead of her. Well, two primaries in a row against the man who totally dominates the party nationally. The objective reality is it's over. And I think if that's what happens tomorrow night, then I hope Governor Haley will decide that she's done her best just as governor. DeSantis did, but that, in fact, this is now Donald Trump's party and we need to unify to defeat Joe Biden.

NEWT:

Well, I mean, the objective reality is that at a performance level, this is a disastrous administration. Biden's illegal immigrants alone would sink a normal candidate. And there it's just going to get worse, is not going to get better. Chicago announced yesterday they have no extra space. New York got so desperate they kicked out American schoolchildren for the night and brought in illegal immigrants because it was so cold. I mean, every time people turn around, the illegal immigration policy of Biden pushes a deliberate policy to open the border and have the maximum number of people enter the U.S. illegally. That's blowing up on the Democrats everywhere. Second, the country is not at all convinced by the woke left wing radicalism. Simple example. 6% of Americans are willing to buy an electric vehicle. The Biden administration wants to make that 100%. Well, you can't, in a free society, coerce 94% of the country into doing something they don't want to do. So I think on both policy grounds and performance grounds, Biden will get worse and worse, weaker and weaker. Democrats will become more and more terrified and I think this will be a bigger blowout than Reagan over Carter. I think that this is one of the amazing moments in American history. And Trump will have over 280 days to crisscross the country, strengthen the Republican Party and campaign among groups who normally never see a Republican. I mean, we will have the time now to design a true general election strategy of trying to unify the whole country. And if you watch his tone, he has very correctly begun to move towards a unifying bring us together, solve problems. For example, fix the big cities, not something Republicans normally talk about. So I'm encouraged that this could be a remarkable general election.

NEWT:

Just pisses people off. I mean, I had a woman today, literally we were at, Calista, and I were at Giant doing some grocery shopping, and a woman came up to me African-American works at the store. She said, you know, I'm not quite sure I'm for Trump, but I hate what they're doing to him. And I think it's really unfair and it really bothers me. And I think that's true of almost every American. If they had picked one fight and gone after him legally on one ground, that might have made sense. But when you see them coming at him from every single angle and of course, now with with a problems, if any, Wallace has in Nevada, it begins to be like theater of the absurd.

NEWT:

I was just going to say when people realize that the District of Columbia voted 95% for Biden, that the current judge is a radical left winger, that the current prosecutor is so out of the rules that the Supreme Court actually admonished him for having broken the rules in trying to get another Republican politician years ago. They're just going to say this whole thing is rigged and I don't care what they try to do to Trump when it's rigged, the country is going to rally to the individual against the establishment and all they're doing I think they got Trump the nomination at least a month earlier. I really thought he would get it by the time we got to Super Tuesday. I never dreamed he would get it by the end of the New Hampshire primary, which was really the last great stand of the non-Trump Republicans. And it tells you that what's happened is the radical, corrupt Biden judicial department, the Justice Department has, in fact, so alienated people that given a choice, whatever Trump's weaknesses may sometimes be, he is the person standing and representing all of us who need protection from an out-of-control left wing government. And I think that gives him a strength that we have probably not seen in modern times.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLF0V7nvfhrs8XxGGwIig8IeO4J2cGJj_N Remember to like, share, comment and subscribe to Newt's YouTube channel!

More from the Gingrich 360 Team: