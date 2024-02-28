NEWT:

Well, first of all, I don't think she's going to force President Trump to spend anything because he's going to beat her in every single primary in the country. That's just going to happen. Second, the longer she stays in, the more she will alienate Republicans. This theory that she's hanging around in case something happens to Trump so she can then be the choice. No MAGA Republican, no Trump delegate is ever going to pick Nikki Haley. They will pick any of a dozen or fifty Republicans who are acceptable, but they aren't going to pick her. And you saw that in Nevada, where she lost by 2 to 1 by none of these candidates. I mean, when none of these candidates beat you by 2 to 1, there's a there's a hint that maybe you're in the wrong game this year. I hope she'll drop out. I hope she'll become part of the effort to beat Joe Biden. I do not think it's helpful to have her out there saying nasty things about the Republican nominee. And as far as I'm concerned, Donald Trump tonight is the Republican nominee. This is over. And the issue is to focus on the general election and why Trump would be a dramatically better president in 2025 than Joe Biden.

NEWT:

Well, we just saw this happen again in the special election in New York, where the Democrats won the early vote. And then we had a snowstorm on Election Day. So that suppressed the normal Republican Election Day turnout. I'm very encouraged that Laura Trump is going to make a major part of her co-chairmanship building a case across the whole country for early voting and for getting those ballots in. I think that's very, very important. And one of the places where, frankly, Republicans have been at least three election cycles behind where the Democrats are. If Laura can do her job and get people around, she's very attractive, very intelligent and I think very articulate. She goes across the country and convinces people, this is how you do it. We're going to be much stronger this fall.

NEWT:

Well, first of all, President Trump reacted exactly right, came out in favor of in-vitro fertilization, as did Speaker Johnson. And I think we can clear that issue out pretty quickly. Almost all Republicans are going to be in favor of in-vitro fertilization. Second, if you look at the young lady who was killed in Georgia at the University of Georgia by a Venezuelan illegal immigrant, you can make a pretty good argument that the party that does not protect women, the party that is did not defend the innocent is the Democratic Party. And that, in fact, what they're doing with illegal immigration is a far greater danger to the average woman than anything Republicans are charged with.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLF0V7nvfhrs8XxGGwIig8IeO4J2cGJj_N Remember to like, share, comment and subscribe to Newt's YouTube channel!

More from the Gingrich 360 Team: