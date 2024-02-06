NEWT:

Look, I think I think on the left, whatever they have to say, whatever they have to do to keep power, they're going to do. That's a reality. But I have to say, Sean, tonight, really for the first time, I'm beginning to think maybe Biden will not be the nominee. And I say that because the rate of his cognitive decline, the number of recent examples where he couldn't remember what he was saying or he couldn't remember who he was talking to, you could imagine with the weakness at the border, the weakness that we just hear a report about from Portland with drugs, the weakness in Iran, the weakness in Ukraine. At some point there may be a genuine rebellion in the Democratic Party that says we can't put this guy up this fall because it'll be hopeless. The NBC News report, the poll they did was devastating. Almost a day later, CNN had a similar poll. It's very clear that Biden right now is drifting into Jimmy Carter territory where people just think he's not competent. It ain't working. And in their personal lives, they think that he is causing them enormous problems.

Well, look, I mean, I think the biggest argument in favor of his survival is your question. You know, Kamala Harris could make the argument that she should be the replacement and in the left wing of the Democratic Party, that'll be fine. The rest of the country would recoil in horror and she would lose in a landslide. You know, you could have the governor of California, who you've had on with a debate with Ron DeSantis. You could have the governor of Michigan or Pennsylvania. You could have. I think it's very hard to imagine Michelle Obama, but I have some close friends who are very smart, who are absolutely convinced that she's going to be the replacement because she trumps Kamala Harris in being a black woman on the national ticket. So my I think part one is how do you talk, Dr. Jill and President Biden into agreeing to go back to Delaware to bicycle the rest of their lives when they've got all this stuff part two is, does it get bad enough that the average delegate says, you know, we just can't do this to the country. So I would not have said and until tonight, it just hit me. Is it it's all coming in. And it made me realize that we really have to think about the possibility that it may just collapse the the plausibility. And I think that's where the NBC poll and the follow on CNN poll are a real warning to the Democrats. Remember, also in the NBC poll, the Republicans are now ahead by a significant margin. In which party do you want to have run the Congress? So if you're a Democratic operative, you're looking at a catastrophe, at least comparable to 1980 with Ronald Reagan. And you begin to think, you know what do we do to avoid this? And the answer can't involve Joe Biden.

