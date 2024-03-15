NEWT:

Well, I suspect Republicans at least will be pretty patient because Hur’s making their case. I mean, the fact there's one key question for for Robert Hur. Does he think that Biden was faking it and is actually mentally better than he was in the interview, or does he think Biden really is that mentally incompetent, in which case those of us who watch the State of the Union have to ask how much Ritalin he was on at the time of the State of the Union, because that certainly was not the person who you're going to see in these interviews. So this really opens a very deep problem for the Biden administration about whether or not this president literally is competent on a daily basis to be commander in chief.

Well, as I said, I mean, I've had two doctors who are members of Congress send me emails saying he clearly had a huge amount of Ritalin the night of the State of the Union and that's very dangerous it has all sorts of side effects. There's a reason it was the first legally controlled drug under the United Nations and I think there's a real question here. We have a man who, based on that interview in New Hampshire, clearly can't function as commander in chief. You have a war in Ukraine, a war in Israel. You have the threat of Iran, the threat of China and North Korea. And you have a commander in chief who clearly is out of it a good deal of the time. And I think this is a staff driven presidency. So this this hearing today is important because it goes at the heart of whether or not in that long period of testimony, we saw a basically Joe Biden who's incapable of being commander in chief but also raises one other question I want to point out. You take the total length of time that he was mishandling secrets, which apparently goes all the way back to the time he was in the Senate. You look at the number of places he had secrets, the degree to which they were out of control. And you have to ask yourself, tell me again what they're trying Donald Trump for. I mean, if they didn't try Biden for this many, many years of mishandling secrets and they didn't try Hillary Clinton for 32,000 erased e-mails. What is it exactly that Trump did, which was a much shorter period of time with all the documents under tight control. It really shows you how sick the system is.

Sure. And then that was true for one night, for about 2 hours. And then you have him in New Hampshire again, becoming the normal the normal Joe Biden is forgetful, I think very, very shaky and often doesn't know what he's talking about. You had a briefly prepped up, Joe Biden, who I'm sure had slept extra long, had practiced his speech many times, and for 2 hours he was okay. Now, if you think 2 hours out of a week is enough to be president he proved it. But as you said, he immediately backslid to the the Joe Biden what Hur is describing the Joe Biden in New Hampshire, he's describing a person who can't remember anything and he's describing a person who has had a lifetime of mishandling secrets, which is why I think it's is important to go after the length of time that Biden has mishandled secrets, the number of places they were. I mean, you can argue that Trump shouldn't have had them in Mar a Lago under lock and key, but at least he knew what he was doing. In the case of Biden, he says, I didn't know they were there. I didn't understand this.

We don't know what his intent is because I'm not sure. I am not sure he is mentally competent enough to have an intent. That's the whole point. You're dealing with a guy who's so lax, so out of touch with reality and so easily makes up things that you have no idea what his intent was, and neither does he. If he can't remember when he was vice president, he probably can't remember what his intent was.

