by Newt Gingrich

Historians will look at October 7, 2023, as the day reality began to dissolve the elite fantasy about diplomatic negotiations with terrorists.

Before Hamas’s terror attack on Israel, even Prime Minister Netanyahu — a tough realist — had to operate within the global establishment’s fantasy vision that bloodthirsty extremists could be talked into compromise and peace.

However, Hamas’s barbarism decisively broke Israeli willingness to play along with the establishment belief in negotiated peace. Faced with the horrors of that day, Israelis overwhelmingly concluded that destroying their mortal enemies was the only path to security.

