by Newt Gingrich

The Biden-Harris administration’s stance on the Israel-Hamas war has reached a new level of confusion and incompetence.

This week, the Department of Justice indicted six members of Hamas. At the same time, the Biden-Harris administration publicly pushed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to negotiate a truce with the terrorist organization.

To further highlight the Biden-Harris team’s incompetent foreign policy, one of the indicted Hamas members is military leader Yahya Sinwar, who is also the key figure in the truce negotiations. He was the chief planner of the Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attacked which killed 1,139 men, women and children – and captured 251 as hostages.

Capturing or killing Sinwar in Gaza is one of the Israeli military’s most important goals. Now, the American government is urging Israel to negotiate with Sinwar while also charging him with crimes. You can’t make this up.

The Department of Justice indictment named six members of Hamas. Oddly enough, one of them is Ismail Haniyeh. He was killed by the Israelis in Teheran on July 31. Did the Department of Justice and Biden-Harris White House not realize they were indicting a man who had been dead for over a month?

In many ways, Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice is making Netanyahu’s case for not negotiating with the Hamas leadership. Consider Garland’s statement after filing the charges:

“The Justice Department has charged Yahya Sinwar and other senior leaders of Hamas for financing, directing, and overseeing a decades-long campaign to murder American citizens and endanger the national security of the United States. On Oct. 7, [2023,] Hamas terrorists, led by these defendants, murdered nearly 1,200 people, including over 40 Americans, and kidnapped hundreds of civilians. This weekend, we learned that Hamas murdered an additional six people they had kidnapped and held captive for nearly a year, including Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 23 year old Israeli American. We are investigating Hersh’s murder, and each and every one of Hamas’ brutal murders of Americans, as an act of terrorism. The charges unsealed today are just one part of our effort to target every aspect of Hamas’ operations.”

However, as good as the press release is, the statement of criminal charges against the Hamas leadership is far more educational.

This is a 38-page official government statement of criminal charges. It is amazing. If every American read this devastating report on Hamas, there would be total support for Israel destroying the terrorist group – which is clearly dedicated to driving every Jew out of Israel.

The Department of Justice noted that Hamas has been considered a terrorist organization since 1997, “and is currently designated as such.” So, we are demanding Netanyahu negotiate with an organization we officially recognize as a terrorist group.

The indictment also asserted that since 2001 or earlier, the six named Hamas members have been actively engaged in plotting and “conspiring to murder nationals of the United States…conspiring to bomb a place of public use” and “conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction.” Their efforts led to “the deaths of multiple Americans.”

Specifically, Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack killed at least 43 Americans and another ten were taken as hostages or remain unaccounted for, according to the indictment.

These are the people with whom Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are pressuring Netanyahu to cut a deal.

On Oct. 31, 2001, the Department of State declared that members of Hamas were Specially Designated Global Terrorists. This is a special category for the most dangerous terrorist groups and leads to a variety of special sanctions.

On Sept. 8, 2015, Sinwar specifically was named a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. So, Biden and Harris are asking Netanyahu to make concessions for a killer we have called a most-wanted terrorist for nine years.

The Department of Justice made clear Hamas’s non-negotiable nature in the indictment, which noted that Hamas’s 1988 charter “stated that Hamas’s purpose was to create an Islamic Palestinian state through eliminating Israel by eliminating the state of Israel through violent jihad.” The charter began “Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it, just as it obliterated others before it.

“The charter directed the killing of Jews, drawing on a hadith (a ‘prophetic saying’ in Islam): ‘The Day of Judgment will not come about until Muslims fight Jews and kill them. Then the Jews will hide behind rocks and trees, and the rocks and trees will cry out: ‘O Moslem, there is a Jew hiding behind me, come and kill him.’”

Every student and activist who chants “from the river to the sea,” should read the indictment. They will realize they are parroting a call for genocide of all the Jews in Israel.

In fact President Biden and Vice President Harris should read the Department of Justice’s outline of Hamas’s evil.

They might decide that destroying Hamas, rather than appeasing it, is the right strategy for a safer future.

