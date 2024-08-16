by Callista L. Gingrich

For the first time in 83 years, more than 50,000 Catholics gathered to attend the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis, Indiana on July 17-21. Catholics from all 50 states who spoke more than 40 languages joined together at the NFL’s Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center to unite in prayer and encounter Jesus Christ’s presence in the Eucharist.

As Pope Francis said, the National Eucharistic Congress “marks a significant moment in the life of the Church in the United States.”

The Congress is the centerpiece of a three-year National Eucharistic Revival launched by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in 2022. The revival, according to Bishop Andrew Cozzens, a key leader of the National Eucharistic Congress, aimed at “enkindling in God’s people a living relationship with our Lord Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist.”

Leading up to the Congress, more than 250,000 Catholics participated in the 6,500-mile National Eucharistic Pilgrimage that carried the Blessed Sacrament along four routes across the nation and converged in Indianapolis.

The Congress was attended by lay Catholics of all ages and members of the clergy and religious life. Attendees participated in prayer, Eucharistic Adoration, a Eucharistic Procession through downtown Indianapolis, Mass, Confession, and breakout sessions.

Throughout the five-day Congress, attendees also had the opportunity to watch the Bernadette de Lourdes Musical Showcase, view the National Shroud of Turin Exhibit, see the Eucharistic Miracles Exhibit compiled by Blessed Carlo Acutis, and venerate sacred relics.

Each evening culminated in a Revival session with prayer, music, Eucharistic Adoration, and noteworthy keynote speakers.

Apostolic Nuncio to the United States Cardinal Christophe Pierre was among the featured speakers on July 17. He discussed why the National Eucharistic Congress matters today and how the celebration of the Eucharist encourages unity. Speaking at the opening night of the Congress, Cardinal Pierre said, “Perhaps our main prayer for this Eucharistic Congress should be this: That we, as a Church, may grow in our unity, so that we become more fruitful in our mission.”

On July 18, Fr. Mike Schmitz spoke about Jesus Christ bridging the “unbridgeable gap” between God and humanity through his passion, death, and resurrection. He encouraged the attendees to repent and said, “If the remedy for ignorance is to get to knowledge, and the road to knowledge is truth, the remedy for indifference is love, and the road to love is repentance.”

On July 19, the evening’s Revival session included a period of prayer for healing and a Eucharistic procession throughout the stadium. Sr. Josephine Garrett gave a powerful keynote address discussing Jesus as the Divine Physician who heals our brokenness.

“The healing begins with repentance,” she said. “He who made the promise is true, so we can be people who repent with courage and joy.”

On July 20, the final night of the Congress, Eucharistic Adoration was accompanied by musician Matt Maher, and keynote addresses were delivered from speakers including Bishop Robert Barron.

“Our Christianity is not for us,” he said. “[The Eucharist is] meant to conform us to Christ who gives His Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity for the world.”

Just as the Eucharist is meant to be shared in by all, attendees of the National Eucharistic Congress were encouraged to share their Catholic faith with the world. According to the National Eucharistic Congress website, the event was a “milestone moment within the three-year grassroots movement of Revival.”

As special papal envoy Cardinal Luis Tagle said during the closing Mass of the Congress, “The Holy Father prays, as we all do, that the Congress may bear much fruit for the renewal of the Church and of society in the United States of America.”

The 10th National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis was an historic event that brought together Catholics from throughout the United States to unite in prayer, worship, and reverence for Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist.

