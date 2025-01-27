Money for Americans, Not Our Adversaries
The modern left sees America as a piggy bank to be raided for the benefit of other countries.
With President Trump’s commitment to putting America first, we should be able to find money to help Americans suffering in North Carolina and California within the current budget.
We can do so by simply refusing to pay our adversaries and eliminating absurd levels of waste in international organizations.
Sadly, there is plenty of money available, thanks to a striking difference between the modern left and Republicans.