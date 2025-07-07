by Newt Gingrich

The war with Iran is not over. Despite an amazing Israeli and American air campaign, the Iranian theocratic dictatorship’s efforts to threaten Israel and the region have only been delayed and made more difficult. Iran remains defiant and hostile.

Indeed, Iran has thrown out the International Atomic Energy Agency’s inspectors, signaling that the regime will resume its nuclear weapon efforts.

Many analysts seem to be surprised at Iran’s intransigence after being so soundly bested. Iran’s determination simply goes against the modern, elite peacetime understanding of how reasonable adversaries behave.

