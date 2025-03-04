Miraculous Victory: Trump, Johnson, and the Budget Bill
This could be the start of America’s new golden age of prosperity, technological achievement, and security.
When Speaker Johnson called House members back to vote on the budget reconciliation bill within 10 minutes of dismissing them, I was deeply impressed.
As a former speaker of the House, I keenly appreciated Mr. Johnson’s position. Only one Republican could defect if the bill was going to pass. I also knew that Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky would never budge.
Mr. Massie’s stubbornness meant Mr. Johnson could not afford to lose an additional Republican. The Democrats had made it clear they would be unified in opposition.